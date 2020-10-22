Monki

Oversized Faux Shearling Coat

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

An oh-so-fluffy single breasted coat that makes us wish for winter all year round. Cuz it's sooo fluffy! An oversized boxy fit, a push button front closure and roomy pockets are included <3 Our customers say this style runs a bit big in size. • Oversized fit • Notch lapel • Button closure • Front pockets • Fully lined • Monki cares: Made from recycled polyamide In a size S the chest width is 126 cm and the length is 80 cm.