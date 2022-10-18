Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown

Oversized Faux Leather Blazer

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyurethane Material Lining: 100% Polyester Length: Below Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Fit: Oversized Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Flap Pocket Faux Leather Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 86036233 UPC: 196365758974 Item Number (DPCI): 258-06-0179 Origin: Imported Description Look like the boss you are with this Oversized Faux-Leather Blazer from Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown. Boasting a smooth, shiny faux-leather material, this sleek oversized blazer is designed in a below-waist length with long sleeves and front buttons. A playful flap pocket completes the look. Meet style seeker and trendsetter, Kahlana. Through her ever-evolving storytelling and unwavering passion for fashion, she’s empowering a whole new community to express beauty from within by what they wear. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.