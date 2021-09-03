Alexa Chung

Oversized Double-breasted Wool-blend Felt Blazer

£495.00

"If there's one thing that our fair capital has always done exceedingly well, it's tailoring," notes ALEXACHUNG of its new 'London' collection - a tribute to the city's cultural and sartorial history. Evocative of styles worn by dandies in the '70s, this blazer is cut from tan wool-blend felt with sharp peak lapels and a neat double-breasted front. Team yours with an open-collar shirt and flared denim.