Frankie Shop

Oversized Double-breasted Glossed Faux Textured Leather Trench Coat

£397.48 £278.23

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Gaelle Drevet manages to blend Parisian sophistication with the downtown cool of NYC - the two cities Frankie Shop calls home. Cut from glossy faux textured-leather, this trench coat has a retro cocoon silhouette with a double-breasted front. Layer it over the label's relaxed tailoring.