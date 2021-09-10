United States
H&M
Oversized Denim Jacket
$39.99
At H&M
ConsciousRecycled denimNew Arrival Oversized, 90s-inspired jacket in thick cotton-blend denim. Collar, metal buttons at front, and yoke at back. Low chest pockets with flap and button, heavily dropped shoulders, and wide sleeves with button at cuffs. Straight-cut hem. Size The model is 174cm/5'9" and wears a size S Fit Oversized Composition Cotton 86%, Polyester 14% More sustainable materials Recycled cotton 86% Recycled polyester 14% Art. No. 0993136004