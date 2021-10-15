Gant

Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

£345.00

Inspired by old GANT trench coats from our vintage archives, this oversized piece is a luxurious cotton water-resistant trench for year-round wear. Crafted in a compact Italian cotton, this coat has a loose, relaxed fit designed for layering and hits below the calf. With raglan sleeves, large welt pockets, a long back rain yoke, and a waist belt with a shell-covered buckle, this coat is also lined in a vintage-inspired check fabric. Hits under calf Water-resistant Large welt pockets Waist belt with shell-covered buckle