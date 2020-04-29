Monki

Oversized Cotton Shirt Dress

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

Seersucker shirt dress that features a notched collar, a button up front and short sleeves. Monki tip: The style is very oversized so size down if you want a regular fit! <3 Oversized fit Notched collar Button up front Seersucker material In a size S the chest width is 123 cm and the length is 116 cm. The model is 176 cm and is wearing a size S. Monki cares Better Cotton Initiative Thanks for supporting responsibly grown cotton, together with Monki. Read more about our partnership here.