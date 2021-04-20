Monki

Oversized Cotton Mini Dress

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A lightweight cotton mini dress in an oversized fit with a V-neck, short sleeves and a ruffle hem detail. Oversized fit Mini dress V-neck Short sleeves Monki cares: Made with cotton sourced in a more sustainable way In a size S the chest width is 112 cm and the length is 93 cm. Monki cares Better Cotton Initiative Thanks for supporting responsibly grown cotton, together with Monki.