Fit & style Model is wearing size 1X in video Long-sleeve sweatshirt in light gray White poplin collared neckline with ruffle trim Slim keyhole cutout at the center of the neckline for added flair Slightly oversized silhouette made from 100% cotton fabric Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Fit: Relaxed Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Basic Sleeve Neckline: Collared Item Style: Basic Sweatshirts Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638960 UPC: 195994258121 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3539 Origin: Imported Description Refresh your cold-weather staples with the Oversized Collared Sweatshirt from Sandy Liang x Target. This long-sleeve sweatshirt comes in a solid light gray color for classic flair that's easy to mix and match with many outfits. It gets elevated with a poplin collared neckline in white adorned with a ruffle trim, as well as a slim keyhole cutout at the center of the collar for added interest. 100% cotton fabric makes for a comfortable fit, complete with an oversized silhouette for easy layering and wear. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.