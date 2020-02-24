RENLI SU

Oversized-collar Flared-cuff Silk Blend Blouse

£475.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges & Co.

When most designers are looking to the near past for inspiration, Renli Su goes back further in folklore and literature; for her, there’s a sentimentality there to be celebrated. Described as a “modern-day heirloom for your everyday”, this blouse has all the hallmarks of a vintage top, with its oversized Peter Pan collar and puffed sleeves that culminate in flared cuffs. Plus, it’s spun from a blend of silk and linen – balmy day, be on your way.