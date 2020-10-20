Casaluna

Whether you're relaxing on the couch watching your favorite shows or unwinding in bed reading a book, enhance the experience with the Oversized Hand-Knit Decorative Bed Throw from Casaluna™. This oversized decorative bed throw is handcrafted in a chunky knit that's perfect for cozying up in. The sweater-knit construction gives it a cloud-like texture that feels great whether you wrap it around yourself or layer it over bedding. An array of neutral hues makes it easy to find one that coordinates with your decor while bringing a soothing ambiance to your space. Shedding and pilling will occur naturally in our Hand-Knit Oversized Bed Throw.This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home.We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.