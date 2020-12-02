J.Crew

Oversized Cashmere Wrap Scarf

$198.00

This cashmere accessory is perfect for layering underneath your winter coat when it's freezing out or for wrapping up in during a long flight (so cold plane rides are now cozy plane rides). To honor the future of this fiber, we're proud to join the Sustainable Fibre Alliance (SFA), an international nonprofit working to create a more sustainable cashmere supply chain. As the first U.S. member, we're supporting its efforts to ensure animal welfare, advocate for herding communities, restore grasslands and reduce cashmere's environmental footprint. Learn more at sustainablefibre.org.