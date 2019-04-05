Skip navigation!
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Wrap
$99.00
At J.Crew
This cashmere accessory is perfect for layering underneath your winter coat when it's freezing out or for wrapping up in during a long flight (so cold plane rides are now cozy plane rides).
Featured in 1 story
Wrinkle-Free Clothes That Are Perfect For Packing
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Kit and Ace
Parade Tassel Blanket
$158.00
from
Kit and Ace
Banana Republic
Maddy Scarf
$59.50
from
Banana Republic
Matta
Dupatta Shawl
$193.00
from
Matta
General Store
Vintage Bandanas
$18.00
from
General Store
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Sleeveless Embroidered Poplin Shirtdress
$168.00
$83.98
from
Nordstrom
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Bomber Jacket
$168.00
from
J. Crew
J.Crew
Embroidered Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$168.00
$100.80
from
J.Crew
J.Crew
Smocked Ruffle Top In Liberty Ross Floral
C$114.50
C$103.99
from
J.Crew
More from Scarves
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
