Threshold

Oversized Cable Knit Chenille Throw Pillow – Threshold™

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Zipper Closure Highlights Comfy and cozy chenille decorative throw pillow adds impeccable style to any seating area Cable knit pattern lends textured appeal and classic style to your indoor space Zipper closure allows for easy on and off of the outer Solid hue allows for easy pairing with a variety of color schemes Specifications Features: Square (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 24 Inches (L), 24 Inches (W), 5 Inches thick Weight: 3.42 Pounds Closure Type: Zipper Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber Textile Material: 100% Polyester Style: Throw Pillows Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Package Quantity: 1 Textile construction: Cable Care and Cleaning: Tumble Dry Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 54551684 UPC: 490670816368 Item Number (DPCI): 067-08-1636 Origin: Imported Description Make your living area a restful retreat with this pretty Cable Knit Chenille Throw Pillow from Threshold™ to dress up your seating arrangement. Crafted from a sturdy fabric material with a plush soft fill, this chenille cable knit throw pillow makes the perfect addition to your space, offering a cozy piece to curl up against. Panels of cable knit patterns adorn the front face adding a warm vibe and classic flair to your decor, while the solid hue blends easily with any existing aesthetic. Pair with coordinating pieces or mix and match with printed or textured pillows for dynamic style. Zipper Closure Easily removable for cleaning and care If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.