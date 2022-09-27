Abercrombie & Fitch

Oversized Boyfriend New England Patriots Graphic Tee

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie & Fitch

Details Oversized Boyfriend New England Patriots Graphic Tee On-trend short-sleeve boyfriend tee in an oversized-fit silhouette and our softAF fabric, featuring New England Patriots graphic detail at chest, crew neckline and straight hem. Imported. Body:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron on reverse side Do not dry clean