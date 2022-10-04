Zara

Oversized Blazer Kaia X Zara

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To keep your jackets and coats clean, just freshen them out and wipe them with a cloth or clothing brush. This is a more delicate process with fabrics and additionally avoids water and energy consumption from washing processes. Machine wash max. 40ºC/104ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 150ºC/302ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Low temperature dryer may be used