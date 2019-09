Gucci

Oversize Sweatshirt With Tiger

$1900.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

The '80s inspired Gucci vintage logo continues to be a defining feature of the brand narrative, and speaks to the influence different decades bring to the collection. On this oversize sweatshirt, the House code is combined with a rainbow leaping tiger print, embellished with sparkling sequins. Grey heavy felted cotton jersey Gucci vintage logo Embroidered tiger print Crewneck Oversize fit 100% cotton Made in Italy