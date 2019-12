Gucci

Oversize Square Sunglasses With Crystals

£635.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Hand-applied round and star shaped crystals alternate with micro studs, giving these oversize square frames a glimmering surface. Crafted from light pink transparent acetate, the sunglasses are further enhanced by the Interlocking G detail decorating the temples. Pink lenses emphasise the shape's pop feel. Light pink transparent acetate frame with hand-applied Swarovski crystals and micro studs.