Mango

Oversize Knit Cardigan

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Thick knitted fabric. Front closure. Oversize design. Short design. Shirt-style collar. Long sleeve. Two pockets with flaps. Button fastening on the front section. Online Exclusive. Women Cardigans and sweaters Cardigans Material and washing instructions Composition: 60% acrylic,25% polyester,6% viscose,6% wool,3% alpaca