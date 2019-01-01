Skip navigation!
Clothing
Outerwear
Zara
Oversize Blazer
£69.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Lapel collar blazer with long turn-up sleeves and pronounced shoulders. Featuring front pockets with piping and a front fastening with matching buttons.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Parke Blazer
$188.00
$94.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
H&M
Fitted Blazer
$34.99
$27.99
from
H&M
BUY
& Other Stories
Double Breasted Velvet Blazer
$129.00
$52.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Babaton
Relaxed Blazer
C$248.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Zippered Sequin Dress
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Voluminous Crop Top
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Woven Cable Knit Vest
$49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sequined Velvet Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Outerwear
L'Agence
Biker Leather Jacket
£1019.00
from
L'Agence
BUY
Mango
Checked Structured Coat
$169.99
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Crop Denim Jacket
$68.90
from
Torrid
BUY
Theory
Double-faced Overlay Coat
$695.00
$417.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
