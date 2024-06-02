Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Overose
Overose Macaron Pistache Candle
$89.00
$62.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Overose
More from Overose
Overose
Anthurium Candle
BUY
£46.00
Cult Beauty
Overose
Holo Anthurium Candle
BUY
£52.00
Cult Beauty
Overose
Nudesse Candle
BUY
$58.00
The Primary Essentials
Overose
Anthurium Holographic
BUY
€55.00
Overose
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted