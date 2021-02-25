Overose

Overose Anthurium Candle

£46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Bringing the great outdoors in, OVEROSE Anthurium has a clean, verdant ‘fizziness’ – the sharp, earthy tang of blackcurrants with tropical leaves and the fresh, dewy essence of dog roses. Fruity and floral without smelling heady, this conjures the scents of the tropics – think: warm humid air through a wide-open window, and you have an idea of this candle’s incredible bouquet. It’s holidays captured in perfect pink wax, and its heavenly perfume will instantly whisk you to far-away places – close your eyes and you’ll practically feel the sunshine on your face *sigh*. Infinitely mood-boosting, this also looks chic (not to mention photogenic!) on your windowsill, your bookshelves or your dressing table…