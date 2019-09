Burt's Bees

Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees™ Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment provides long lasting moisturization for soft, smooth, healthy looking lips. The intense lip moisturizing treatment with natural emollients, waxes and oils shields your lips from dryness while hydrating when you sleep and gets them ready for your favorite lip color.