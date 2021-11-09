Elaluz by Camila Coelho

Overnight Facial Glow

$29.00

Richly hydrating, Elaluz Overnight Facial Glow delivers a gradual tan over 1-3 nights for a customizable bronze glow without the typical self tanning smell. Benefits Packed with skin-conditioning emollients and antioxidants for skin that feels softer, smoother and healthier instantly and over time A multi-tasking product that gradually tans for the ideal bronze glow, while moisturizing skin and evening out the appearance of skin tone A mess-free, goes-on-clear formula that applies evenly like a moisturizer to avoid stains Made with a soothing fragrance of Eucalyptus Leaf essential oil and Rose scent Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Synthetic Fragrance-Free, Leaping Bunny Certified, Non-irritating, Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist Tested Key Ingredients Papaya Extract: packed with powerful enzymes that help exfoliate and improve the appearance of skin tone and texture Cacay Oil: a nutrient rich oil with packed with Vitamin A, E and F, it helps improve the appearance of skin tone, soften skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Cupuacu Oil: a skin super-hydrator that is rich in phytosterols, this oil helps to soothe dry, cracked skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Shea Butter: A skin nourisher with high concentrations of fatty acids and vitamins to help condition, tone, and soothe skin Formulated Without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMOs, Silicones, Artificial Fragrances and Colorants