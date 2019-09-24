Charlotte Tilbury

Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask

$55.00

What it is: The Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask has the most natural pigments and the most hydrating formula so you'll wake up to the best skin of your life that is never orange, only sun-kissed, supple and sexy.What it does: It contains oat kernel extract, which soothes, moisturizes and lifts the skin while acting as a skin protectant, and DHA, which provides a natural-looking, gradual tan.Research results:In a study of 73 women:- 82% of users agree the product gives a flawless finish.- 83% of users agree the product gives a natural-looking glow.- 83% of users agree the product gives an even skin tone.- 75% of users agree the product hydrates the skin.- 86% of users agree the product does not transfer onto clothes or bedding.How to use: Apply a thin layer onto cleansed skin, gently blending into the hairline, neck and décolletage. It will start to develop within a few hours. Use it for 1-3 days to build your tan depending on the intensity you desire. Exfoliate the tan after the third day to avoid any patchiness."/