Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Mainstays
Over The Toilet Shelf Space Saver
$25.12
$19.84
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Has 3 shelves Bottom shelf is 36.96" from the floor Stabilizer bar is 10.59" from the floor Distance between each shelf is 9" Holds up to 20 lbs. per shelf
Need a few alternatives?
GWH
Industrial Floating Shelf Unit
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Perfecasa
Svelte Solid Wood Coat Rack
$34.99
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Mateo Woven Wine Rack
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
More from Mainstays
Mainstays
Multi-purpose Kitchen Cart
$39.59
from
Walmart
BUY
Mainstays
Multifunction Kitchen Cart, Gray
$99.00
$59.88
from
Walmart
BUY
Mainstays
Ardenne Outdoor High-back Steel Bench
$68.25
$59.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Mainstays
Microfiber Basics Sheet Set
$11.97
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Ikea
Värmer Basket
$39.99
from
Ikea
BUY
Cox & Cox
Black Magazine Shelf
£25.00
from
Cox & Cox
BUY
GWH
Industrial Floating Shelf Unit
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
IRSHOME
3-tier Rolling Utility Cart
$51.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted