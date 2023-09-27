Food52

At Food52

Our Five Two Drying Rack rolls out, fits over your sink, and stows away in seconds. Silicone-coated stainless steel holds up under hefty pots and supports delicate glassware alike, while a perforated ledge and built-in utensil caddy makes room for all the extras. The rack and caddy alike are designed to promote extra air-flow, which makes for quicker drying times, too. But wait, there’s more! It rescues counter space: It sits over single or double designs (just make sure it’s an inch or two smaller so the rack can rest secure) to air dry everything from your heaviest cast iron pans to freshly-washed lettuce leaves—draining directly into the sink without a puddle in sight. And all in a silicone design that won’t budge, won’t scratch, won’t quit. Holds a place for everything: There’s room for all the usual suspects, but why stop there? The perforated edge keeps bottles and small objects in line, while an extra-wide slot holds pot lids, rolling pins, and dish cloths. Solves your storage dilemmas: Imagine rolling your dish rack right up, then tucking it in a drawer ’til next time. Now you can with this space saver. (Bonus: it cleans up like a dream in the dishwasher). And does triple duty: Bet you didn’t think a drying rack could have this many features: Heat-safe up to 550°F, it works overtime as a trivet for hot pots (and even cools your cookies). The utensil cup pops out and you have a mini colander, too.