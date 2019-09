Ganni

Over The-moon Print Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

£220.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Gannis blue midi dress is part of the label's exclusive Sun, Moon & You collection for MATCHESFASHION.COM. Its illustrated by a celestial Over-the-Moon pattern inspired by creative director Ditte Reffstrup's fascination with astrology and features a slender ruffled bodice with a shirred back for a flattering fit. Style it with white leather boots for a weekend lunch date.