Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
By Anthropologie
Over-the-knee Tights
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Over-the-knee Tights
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Wolford x Mugler
30 Denier Tights
BUY
$69.00
$115.00
Net-A-Porter
Los Angeles Apparel
40 Denier Classic Opaque Tights
BUY
£13.00
Los Angeles Apparel
Wolford
Neon 40 Tights
BUY
$55.00
Wolford
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Blake Belt
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Teardrop Pendant Necklace
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Dome Drop Earrings
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Vintage Collar Chain Necklace
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
More from Intimates
PACT
Everyday Boy Short 6-pack
BUY
$60.00
$84.00
PACT
By Anthropologie
Over-the-knee Tights
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Cozy Earth
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
BUY
$156.00
$195.00
Cozy Earth
PSD Underwear
Iced Roses Boy Short
BUY
$11.99
$20.00
PSD Underwear
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted