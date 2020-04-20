Sachajuan

Over Night Hair Repair 100ml

SACHAJUAN , Treatments This Swedish range of haircare products, created with Ocean Silk Technology, is truly natural and unique. Composed of a cocktail of proteins and mineral extracts derived from sea algae and combined with other active ingredients, they provide extraordinary results and leave hair feeling nourished, with maximum shine and volume. The Sachajuan Over Night Hair Repair is a night time gel reconstructing treatment based on pure water and infused with the highest concentration of Ocean Silk Technology, and algae of rhodophycea and chondrus crispus to deeply penetrate the hair and strengthen it while moisturising and boosting shine for a beautiful look and feel. To use: Apply to clean hair in the evening before bed, starting with the lengths and working through hair and leave in for the rest of the night. It can but it is not required to be rinsed out in the morning. In the morning, style as usual or rinse and style as desired. It all depends on the hair feeling you want.