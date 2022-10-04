Free People

Over My Head Ribbed Balaclava

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 78289196; Color Code: 001 Get cozy with this super versatile knit balaclava: the perfect styling piece for colder months. Features: Pull-on style, ribbed knit fabrication, drawstring details, cozy hood, multi-way wear Why We <3 It: Use this cozy knit piece in place of a scarf to keep both your neck and head warm in style. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import