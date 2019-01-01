Isle Of Paradise

Over It Magic Self-tan Eraser

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveAn exfoliating glycolic micellar water to strip your tan down and start again.Solutions for:- Uneven skin tone- Dryness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more On the Isle of Paradise, they love a glow but sometimes you are over it. Remove your self-tan and deeply exfoliate your skin in one super-easy step with this vitamin-infused Magic Self-Tan Eraser. Combining naturally derived glycolic with micellar water, skin feels fresh, toned, and ready for your next Isle of Paradise tanning adventure. Its formulated with a brightening Oxy-Glow™ complex, plus avocado, chia seed, and coconut oils, for a nourished, hydrated glow. What else you need to know: Isle of Paradises products are made with color-correcting technologies to help even out skin tone for the most real looking, natural tan ever. This product is cruelty-free, 100 percent vegan, organic, and made using certified organic ingredients, actives at low pH levels, non-sensitizing ingredients, hypoallergenic ingredients, and pure oils. It does not contain mineral oils, petrolatum, gluten, GMO, or toxins.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.