Our Place

Ovenware Set

$195.00 $146.00

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

A whole new world, right under your stove. We created *the* Ovenware collection: Five easy pieces that’ll change the way you cook in your oven. The set includes an ultra-versatile Oven Pan for baking and roasting that also works as a stovetop griddle (!!!); the Bakers, a trio of stoneware baking dishes; and a nontoxic, reusable Oven Mat. And we designed all of it to fit neatly together to maximize storage. Now all you have to do is turn your oven on!