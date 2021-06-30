Oven Pride

Net Content 500 Millilitres Ingredients Contains amongst other ingredients: 5-<12% Sodium Hydroxide, Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants Features Cleans first time. Unbeatable results. No scrubbing required. Good Housekeeping Institute - approved 2020. Safety Warning Oven Pride Oven Cleaner DANGER Contains SODIUM HYDROXIDE Contains SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE May be corrosive to metals. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Keep only in original packaging. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Absorb spillage to prevent material damage. Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal. DO NOT USE if damaged in any way HANDLE AND STORE SAFELY Keep away from children. Always close the bottle cap securely. Do not use on any part of the hob including hob/cooker/oven rings. Wear gloves and keep arms fully covered at all times. DO NOT DO NOT use on any part of the hob including hob/cooker/oven rings. DO NOT USE on oven trim, glass oven door, pilot light or heating and fan elements. DO NOT use on a hot oven. DO NOT use on or let the solution come into contact with pilot light, door seals, trims or heating and fan elements. DO NOT use on aluminium, zinc, copper, tin, painted, damaged, self-cleaning or non-stick surfaces. DO NOT leave the bag or treated area unattended or where children or animals will come into contact with it. DO NOT shake the bag containing the cleaning fluid. DO NOT place hot or sharp edged racks in the cleaning bag. DO NOT use contents for any purpose other than as directed. DO NOT change container to store contents or mix with other products. DO NOT eat or drink when using product. DO NOT use the bag or gloves if they are damaged in any way. This product contains gloves which may be made from natural rubber latex which can cause allergic reaction. Country of Origin United Kingdom Product Information UK's No.1* *Nielsen Scantract data 52 w/e 17.12.16 Our Oven Pride 2-in-1 system transforms racks and grills and even tackles the inside of the oven! The fume free formula is easy to use and will leave your oven sparkling clean with amazing results every time. It's also perfect for use on the BBQ too! Further Description www.cleanright.eu Other Information The CE mark on this packaging applies to the gloves provided. © A.I.S.E. Preparation and Usage Read all instructions and safety information before use. Wear gloves and ensure arms and wrists are covered at all times. Step 1 Place the racks in the bag and add 1/2 - 3/4 of the solution into the bag. Seal the bag and fold around the racks, then tilt the bag to coat the trays. Leave to soak for 4 hours, ideally overnight. Step 2 Pour the remaining solution in the oven. Carefully apply with a sponge. Leave to soak for 4 hours, ideally overnight. Step 3 Remove racks without reading inside and rinse carefully with hot soapy water. From inside the oven, remove residue with sponge and rinse with hot soapy water. Step 4 Wear gloves and keep arms fully covered at all times. Bag - Partially fill with water, seal and tilt so the solution collects in one bottom corner of the bag, cut off the other corner and then tilt back to allow the residue to be safely poured down the sink. Bottle - Simply rinse with water and dispose of in a safe way immediately after use. Do Wear gloves and keeps arms fully covered at all times. Keep bottle cap securely closed when not in use. Inspect the bag and gloves thoroughly before use. Read and retain enclosed leaflet for instructions and safety information. Double check surface materials before applying and refer to manufacturers instructions. Test on an inconspicuous area prior to use. If in doubt, do not use. Suitable for use on most common stainless steel and enamel surfaces. Protect surfaces thoroughly from any leakage, taking care not to let the solution drip onto areas not intended to be cleaned. Ventilate the room during and after use. Rinse and dry hands after use. Store solution at room temperature out of reach of children. Storage Type Ambient Third Party Logo CE Mark - European Conformance. Manufacturer Address MC Bride plc, Middleton Way, Middleton, Manchester, M24 4DP. Rue Moulin Masure 6, 7730 Estaimpuis, Belgique. Return To MC Bride plc, Middleton Way, Middleton, Manchester, M24 4DP. 