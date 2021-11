Dusen Dusen

Oven Mitt

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coming Soon

Padded oven mitt in contrasting stripe colorways inspired by our favorite fruits. Features a loop at side seam. The perfect hostess gift or treat for yourself! 100% Cotton 11" x 5.5" Melon: Blue/Red + Green/Light Green Kiwi: Grey/Yellow + Coral/Pink Berry: Blue/Mustard + Green/Pink *Use code "BUNDLEMITT" to get 2 for $50*