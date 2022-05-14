i-lan

Oval Rattan X-large Severing Tray

$43.99

It is a decorative rattan oval serving tray with handles. Tray dimensions is L43*W33*H6cm / 17"(L)*13"(W)*2.4"(H) Hand-Woven Rattan Serving Tray Extra Large Material: Made of 100% durable natural rattan and wooden, woven by handcraft man using traditional handcraft way. Features: pure handcrafted, using eco-friendly and green natural materials, make this handled basket tray durable and economic, looks like grunge and rural. The rustic display board tray is a great decoration to your home tabletop, countertop and rustic style furniture, make your home life high taste. Occasion: The rattan storage basket can be applied to everywhere, such as coffee table, restaurant, home, kitchen, office, party, indoors, outdoors, dining living room etc. The serving basket with handles is awesome to display and serve fruit, bread loafs, candy and other pastries, this table decor storage tray is excellent to organize odds and ends. The flat bottom tray also perfect for holding, organizing lotion, towel, soap or perishable food objects such as apples, tomato and oranges etc. Size and color difference: Each woven snack large serving tray basket may have a little bit difference in size and color because of handmade craft and natural material. If you don't mind, welcome to purchase it. Make it dry after cleaning.