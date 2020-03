J.Hannah

Oval Pinky Signet

$268.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Hannah

Signet Collection: Historically signet jewelry represented a physical marker of identity — used like a stamp to mark documents or add a seal of significance. These pieces are a modern reinterpretation of the idea in classic shapes engraved with a small unique detail. Solid 14k gold or sterling silver signet ring, measuring 10mm x 8mm at the face. Each ring is custom hand engraved by a master. Default font is "Allegro Script."