H2OGO!

Oval Inflatable Family Kiddie Swimming Pool

Designed to get kids moving, grooving and out of the house, this H2OGO! Elliptic Inflatable Family Pool puts the focus back on fun! The extra wide side walls are designed with see-through walls displaying cool blue and white waves which encircle the pool. With an easy-to-use drain valve, the pool water can be drained away quickly and stored at the end of the season. This is the perfect play pool for young ones. Splashing in the sun has never been more fun!