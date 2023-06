Gentle Monster

Oval-frame Sunglasses

$330.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Gentle Monster oval-frame sunglasses oval-frame sunglasses from GENTLE MONSTER featuring brown, acetate, brown tinted lenses, logo plaque at the arm and straight arms. These glasses come with a protective case.. Imported Composition Acetate 100% Washing instructions Specialist Cleaning Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19385001 Brand style ID: BandoneonSBR2