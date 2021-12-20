United States
Jennie Kwon
Oval Diamond Equilibrium Ring
$6329.00
At Jennie Kwon
Clean, impactful and feminine are three words we'd use to describe our Oval Diamond Equilibrium Ring. We feature this sparkly oval diamond in a straightforward way, which is sometimes the most respectful of a beautiful stone. Set between our signature equilibrium style diamonds. Details: - 5 x 7 oval diamond - approximately .7c - .8c. - six 1 mm diamonds
