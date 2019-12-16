Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
& Other Stories
Oval Buckle Hair Clip
£8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Gold toned metallic hair clip with an organic oval buckle silhouette. Dimensions of hair clip: 5cm x 6cm 1.97" x 2.4"
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Two Pack Glitter Hair Clips
£11.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Colour Block Puff Shoulder Sweater
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Fringe Gloves
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted