Le Specs

Outta Love

$74.04

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Bella Hadid is a big fan of Le Specs' 'Outta Love' sunglasses - the model has been spotted wearing them in just about every color, including this black version. Made from glossy acetate, they have a slim oval-shaped frame that's just the right size to complement your face without hiding your best features. Stash them in the protective pouch to prevent scratches. Shown here with: Palm Angels Jacket, James Perse Tank, Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings.