Murad

Outsmart Acne Clarifying Treatment

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Murad

DETAILS Targets Acne-Causing Bacteria, Oiliness and Blackheads in One Step This medicated lightweight gel serum is clinically proven to reduce pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads in just 1 week.* Salicylic acid combines with lysophosphatidic, hydroxydecanoic, sebacic and glycolic acids in Penta-Acid Technology to clear skin of acne-causing bacteria, oiliness and blackheads while minimizing dryness and irritation. *On 96% of subjects through clinical expert grading. Which skin type is it good for? Oily Sensitive