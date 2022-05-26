Dyson

Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$849.99 $749.99

At Home Depot

Dyson stick vacuum. Full-size cleaning without the cord, full-size bin, full-size cleaner head, twice the run time Engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home Full-size bin, full-size cleaner head, covers more floor with each pass, 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V15 Detect for longer cleans between emptying Intelligently optimizes suction and run time across all floor types, to perform as a carpet cleaner, hardwood floor cleaner, laminate floor cleaner, deep carpet cleaner, and more. Dyson DLS technology automatically senses and adapts to changes in floor type to extend run time. The right balance of power and run time when you need it. LCD screen displays run time and performance, digital display shows run time countdown to the second and maintenance alerts, giving you complete control of your clean 90% more suction than the Dyson V8 stick vacuum Up to 120 minutes of run time, Dyson's only vacuum with 2 batteries for extended cleaning High Torque XL cleaner head is 25% larger than the High Torque cleaner head to cover more of your home, faster, automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without changing cleaner heads Advanced whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns Engineered for larger homes with pets, converts to a portable vacuum. Cordless handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery 5 Dyson engineered tools for versatile whole-home and car cleaning, including the Hair screw tool with an anti-tangle conical brush bar for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces 18-cyclone concentric array generates centrifugal forces up to 79,000g trapping fine dust and dirt in the bin, so your vacuum never loses suction (1) run time based on consecutive use of 2 battery packs; actual run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used; in boost mode; all other modes achieve at least 99.97% filtration Click here for more information on Electronic Recycling Programs