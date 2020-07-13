Bloomsbury

Outraged: Why Everyone Is Shouting And No One Is Talking By Ashley ‘dotty’ Charles

£14.99 £10.78

Buy Now Review It

'The powerful new voice of her generation' The Times 'Funny, nuanced and wonderful' Jon Ronson 'A book that had me hollering, nodding and questioning at the same time' Candice Carty-Williams, author of Queenie 'Funny, educational, enlightening . . . Way ahead of its time' Chris Evans A candid exploration of the state of outrage in our culture, and how we can channel it back into the fights that matter, from presenter and DJ Ashley 'Dotty' Charles. Ours is a society where many exploit the outrage of others in order to gain power - and we all too quickly take the bait. But by shouting about everything, we are in fact creating a world where outrage is without consequence. There is still much to be outraged by in our final frontier, but in order to enact change and become more effective online, we must learn to channel our responses. This is the essential guide to living through the age of outrage.