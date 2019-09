Ferm Living

This Outline Bookend from Ferm Living, is made from powder coated metal that has been laser cut with the outline of Deco style geometric shapes. Perfect for supporting your favourite books without a bulky width, and the unusual shape adds a design statement both in use and when left as a decorative piece. Size: W 14 x H 20 x D 14 cm Material: Powder coated metal Care: Wipe with damp cloth