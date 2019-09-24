Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
COVERGIRL
Outlast Lip Color Topcoat
$5.99
$4.19
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
CoverGirl's Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color Topcoat is a conditioning formula helps keep lips moisturized.
Featured in 1 story
Everything In Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Sale
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
NYX
Butter Gloss
$4.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Mented Cosmetics
Gloss For Grown Ups Lip Gloss Collection
$50.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
DETAILS
CK One Color
All Day Perfection Lipcolor In Flaunt
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from COVERGIRL
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Full Spectrum Color Idol Satin Lipstick
$9.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Lashblast Clump Crusher Extensions Mascara Very Black
£6.42
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Trublend Undercover Concealer
$10.99
from
CVS
BUY
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Melting Pout Glitz Liquid Glitter Topcoat
C$10.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted