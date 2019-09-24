Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
COVERGIRL

Outlast Lip Color Topcoat

$5.99$4.19
At Ulta Beauty
CoverGirl's Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color Topcoat is a conditioning formula helps keep lips moisturized.
Featured in 1 story
Everything In Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Sale
by Megan Decker