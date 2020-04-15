R+Co

Outer Space Flexible Hairspray

$32.00 $27.20

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Outer space is what we call a “working spray” and is what stylists use on set to constantly change looks. Outer space has “memory.” You can set your hair with rollers, use a curling iron, put it in a ponytail-keep using it all day long without any buildup. Thermal Protection, UV Protection, Gluten Free, and Vegetarian. Brand Story R+CO IS A COLLECTIVE OF SOME OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE HAIRSTYLISTS THAT HAVE COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A LINE OF PRODUCTS. MODERN FORMULATIONS OFFER IMMEDIATE RESULTS, EMBODYING EXPERIMENTATION, DESIGN, ARTISTRY, AND PASSION.