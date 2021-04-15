Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Uncommon Goods
Outdoor Wine Table
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Michael and Ania Shepler
This clever collapsible table is custom designed to hold all the elements of a vintage picnic.
Need a few alternatives?
Mefedcy Furniture
Small Folding Desk
BUY
$109.98
Amazon
Sauder
Cannery Bridge Lift Top Coffee Table
BUY
$173.00
Amazon
Mr. Ironstone
Bar Table (47”)
BUY
$99.99
Amazon
Rivet
Meeks Round Storage Basket Table
BUY
$103.54
$111.00
Amazon
More from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Serving Palette With Bowls
BUY
$35.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Carafe
BUY
$40.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden
BUY
$20.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Grilled Personal Pizza Maker
BUY
$35.00
Uncommon Goods
More from Furniture
Uncommon Goods
Outdoor Wine Table
BUY
$58.00
Michael and Ania Shepler
Majestic Home Goods
Striped Indoor Outdoor Cube Ottoman
BUY
$81.24
$124.99
Kohl's
Barbie
Dream Kiddie Pool
BUY
$59.00
FUNBOY
Barbie
Tube Float
BUY
$39.00
FUNBOY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted