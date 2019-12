Uncommon Goods

Outdoor Wine Glasses – Set Of 2

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

There's no quicker way to kill the magic of a beach sunset or picnic in the park than by sipping from a flimsy plastic cup. Bring back the romance of drinking from a proper wine glass with these grass-, sand-, and snow-friendly sippers made of durable acrylic. Just wedge the stem into any terrain, or even set it afloat in water to enjoy a spill-free, unbreakable experience. Made of BPA-free acrylic in Taiwan.